Elmwood/Plum City traveled to Mondovi on Tuesday for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference quad. The Wolves’ boys team was fourth, but the girls kept just ahead of its competition for a second-place team showing. Despite the two-position difference in the teams, the girls team only outscored the boys by six points as the girls finished with 39 and the boys, 33. Spring Valley won the boys meet with 89, while Mondovi paced the girls with 121 points.
Individually, the girls’ team led the way with two first-place results and four second-place finishes. The boys’ team had one first- and second-place finish each.
For the girls, Isabella and Hannah Forster were dominant. Hannah Forster won the 400 meter with a time of one minute, 5.11 seconds and placed second in the 200 (28.40). Meanwhile, Isabella Forster won first in the 200 (27.33), and placed second in the 400 (1:05.68), the 100 (13.50), and pole vault (7-06).
The boys’ did the bulk of their points damage in the field events. Ethan Rupakus took first in high jump (5-06), while Luke Webb was second in pole vault (8-06).
E/PC is next scheduled to compete in Colfax on Thursday, May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.