Ellsworth traveled to Osceola on Thursday for its first track and field meet of the season. With two years separating the Panthers from their last competition, there was an aura of unknown going into this first meet.
Some of those unknowns were washed away with individual performances. In other areas, there is still quite a bit of room for growth as both the girls’ and boys’ teams took third place in the quadrangular with 43 and 35.25 points, respectively.
Among the positives to take away from this first competition were the 10 first- and second-place finishes between the two teams. Leading the way for the boys’ team was Bo Hines with a first-place long jump of 20 feet, 2.50 inches.
The Panther boys also finished with five second-place results, including: Kohl Flock, Braden Matzek, Alex Pazdernik and Wyatt Blomberg in the 4x800 with a time of nine minutes, 9.41 seconds; Hines, Shane Lange, Jake McCabe and Ashton Quade in the 4x200 (1:35.26); Blomberg, Flock, Matzek and Aiden Johnson in the 4x400 (3:43.15); Pazdernik in the 3,200 (10:29.52); and Quade in the long jump (19-2.75).
Kaitlyn Peterson highlighted the girls team’s day with a first-place time of 13.75 in the 100-meter dash. The team also recorded three runners-up finishes, including: Claire Lawrence, Kayla Kressin, Hayley Bach and Payton Langer took second in the 4x200 (2:00.68); Peterson, Langer, Ashlyn Townsend and Whitney Elsen in the 4x100 (56.09); and Kressin in the 400 (1:08.91).
Ellsworth is next scheduled to compete Thursday at its home invite.
Forster sisters combine for three wins in Glenwood City
Elmwood/Plum City may not have had the overall team success to put it at the top of the leaderboard Thursday in Glenwood City, but there were plenty of individual performances to hang their hat on. As a team, the Wolves landed in second place in the girls’ events with 38 points, while the boys finished fourth with 37 points.
Isabella Forster led the Wolves with two first-place results — clearing the bar at 7 feet in pole vault and crossing the line in the 200 in 28.14 seconds. Hannah Forster was also an event winner, taking the top spot in the 400 (1:05.27).
Taking second place was Lily Webb in long jump (14-00.75) and Hannah Forster in the 200 (29.87).
The boys team finished with four second-place results, including: Ethan Rupakus in high jump (5-06), the 4x100 relay team of Trevor Asher, Luke Webb, Riley Bechel and Levi Burch (48.92), Austin Bartz in the 3,200 (12:43.82), and Burch in the 400 (58.92).
E/PC is next scheduled to compete Tuesday in Mondovi.
