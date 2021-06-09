Ellsworth hit the road to Amery for the Middle Border Conference Championships on Tuesday, with the boys and girls teams finishing in the bottom half of the conference pecking order. The boys had the better day of the two teams, taking fifth place with 65 points. The girls finished eighth with 26.5 points.
For the boys’ team, it finished three-and-a-half points behind fourth-place St. Croix Central and half a point ahead of sixth-place Somerset. New Richmond won the conference with 215 points. For the girls’ team, Somerset was the next closest team with 40.5 points in seventh place. New Richmond was the girls champion as well, with 148 points.
Individually, Ellsworth combined for six top-three finishes — five of which came via the boys’ team, including one first-place result.
Taking first place was the 4x200 relay team of Shane Lange, Ashton Quade, Bo Hines and Max Grand with a time of one minute, 30.97 seconds — setting a new conference record. The Panthers also recorded four second-place results, including: the girls 4x400 relay team of Whitney Elsen, Payton Langer, Chloe VanWatermeulen and Kayla Kressin (4:26.39), the boys 4x400 relay team of Lange, Kohl Flock, Quade and Wyatt Blomberg (3:33.15), Grand in the 100-meter dash (11.53) and Hines in long jump (19-09.25).
Finally, the boys’ 4x100 relay team of Jack Hadler, Hines, Blomberg and Quade placed third with a time of 46.43 seconds.
Next up for the Ellsworth track team is the WIAA Division 2 regionals, scheduled for Monday in Bloomer.
Forster, Rupakus top leaderboard for E/PC
Championship season is here and Elmwood/Plum City kicked off its postseason slate with a trip to Colfax for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference track and field championship on Tuesday. As a team, the Wolves struggled to keep up with the conference’s best, but individually E/PC had some shining moments.
On the team side of things, E/PC finished seventh out of eight teams in both the boys and girls championships. The boys’ team finished with 52 points, three behind sixth-place Boyceville and 15 ahead of last-place Spring Valley. The girls on the other hand, finished with 47.5 points — 31 behind sixth-place Colfax and 33 ahead of last-place Boyceville.
Individually, E/PC recorded seven top-three performances, including two in the top position. Four of those top-three spots belonged to the girls’ team, including Isabella Forster taking first place in pole vault (8 feet, 3 inches), second place in the 200-meter dash (27.12 seconds) and third-place in the 100 (13.20). Hannah Forster was also near the top of the leaderboard with a second-place finish in the 400 (1:02.96).
For the boys, Ethan Rupakus had the top performance with a first-place high jump of 5-11. Luke Webb claimed second place in pole vault (9-00), and the 4x100 relay team of Trevor Asher, Riley Bechel, Webb and Rupakus finished third (47.48).
Next up for E/PC is the WIAA Division 3 regionals at Colfax on Monday.
Section 1A meet underway for Lake City, Z-M
The Section 1A track and field meet got underway Tuesday in Triton with half of the field events and the 3,200-meter run. The remaining events conclude Thursday with the top two finishers in each event moving on to the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Track and Field Championship.
For Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Natasha Sortland kicked off the first day of sections with a first-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 11 minutes, 23.63 seconds to punch her ticket to state.
For Lake City, Ashley Veronen and Reese Anderson ensured their trip to the state meet on the first day of sections. Veronen tied for the top spot in high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, while Anderson finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:05.36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.