COLFAX, Wis. — Elmwood/Plum City hit the road Monday, taking its first steps towards its goal of sending a group of student-athletes to the state meet. With 11 teams represented at the regional track and field meet in Colfax, the Wolves met their expectations in the events it has excelled at all season long.
The requirements for advancing to the sectional meet was simple: finish among the top four at the regional meet. The Wolves met that threshold in seven events.
Leading that group was sophomore Isabella Forster, a key cog in four of the seven events with state aspirations. Forster kicked the regional meet off with a first-place showing in pole vault, eclipsing 7 feet, 3 inches. She then placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.19 and second in the 200 with a time of 27.08.
Forster was also part of the 4x200 relay team which also included Hannah Forster, Allyson Fleishauer and Lily Webb that took second with a time of 1:52.38. Hannah Forster also advanced to sectionals in the 400 after taking third with a time of 1:02.28.
For the E/PC boys, Ethan Rupakus led the charge with a second-place showing in high jump (5-08), followed by Trevor Asher’s third-place long jump (19-07.75).
Next up for E/PC is the Division 3 sectional at Cameron on Thursday.
Ellsworth sends 14 to sectionals
The WIAA Division 2 regional in Bloomer on Monday was an eventful day for Ellsworth’s track and field team. With the top-four finishers in each event moving on to sectionals, the Panthers found themselves in that position on 14 separate occasions. In total, Ellsworth will be competing in 12 different events at the sectional meet Thursday in Osceola — two of which will have more than one athlete entered.
Ellsworth’s boys’ team led the charge with nine total sectional advancements, while the girls’ team totaled five. Of those, all but four are track events and of the 10 races, five are relays. The boys will send the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays teams, while the girls are sending the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. For the boys, the 4x400 relay team of Wyatt Blomberg, Kohl Flock, Shane Lange and Ashten Quade took first place Monday with a time of three minutes, 37.15 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Max Grand, Bo Hines, Lange and Quade, and the 4x100 relay team of Grand, Hines, Quade and Lange both took first with times of 1:31.98 and 44.47, respectively.
For the girls, the 4x400 relay team of Payton Langer, Whitney Elsen, Chloe Van Watermeulen and Kayla Kressin took second place (4:24.66), and the 4x200 relay team of Corynn Jahnke, Langer, Ashlyn Townsend and Kaitlyn Peterson took third (1:56.38).
Elsewhere on the track, the girls advanced a pair of sprinters while the boys did well in long distance. Peterson finished third in the 100 with a time of 13.34 seconds, while Kressin placed first in the 400 (1:03.89). Among the boys qualifying for sectionals were Alex Pazdernik in the 1,600 (4:47.98) and 3,200 (10:46.66) taking third and second place, respectively. Addison Peters also advanced to sectionals in the 3,200 with a fourth-place time of 11:13.83.
Although the bulk of Ellsworth’s work came on the track, the Panthers had four standout performances in the field — particularly in the jumps. Bo Hines was the top long jumper with a first-place leap of 19 feet, 4.75 inches. Joey Hove wasn’t far behind as his long jump of 19-01.25 was good enough for third. Hove also advanced in triple jump with a second-place leap of 38-00.75. For the girls’ team, it was Nyla Wilford advancing with a fourth-place discus throw of 93-08.
Next up for Ellsworth is the WIAA Division 2 sectional championship in Osceola on Thursday.
