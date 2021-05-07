Baseball
Goodhue vs. Triton, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
PIZM home invite, noon
Boys’ tennis
Lake City at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Rochester Mayo triangular, 2:30 p.m.
PIZM home invite, noon
Softball
Goodhue vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Osceola, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
