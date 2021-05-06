Baseball
Red Wing at Faribault, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Glenwood City, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing at Northfield invite, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Hudson invite, 9 a.m.
PIZM at Lake City invite, 2 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Lake City vs. Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Faribault, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Triton, 5 p.m.
Goodhue vs. Byron, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Glenwood City, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Ellsworth at Osceola quad, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls quad, 4:30 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City invite, 4 p.m.
