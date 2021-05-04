Baseball
Red Wing at Winona, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Prescott, 5 p.m.
Lake City vs. St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
PIZM at Lake City invite, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset invite, 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
PIZM at Lake City invite, 2 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Winona, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Somerset, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Byron, 5 p.m.
Lake City at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Red Wing (boys) at Albert Lea quad, 4:30 p.m.
Red Wing (girls) at Mankato East quad, 4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.