Sports RTSA

Baseball

Red Wing at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.

Goodhue vs. Cotter, 5 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City vs. Boyceville, 5 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament, 10 a.m.

Boys’ tennis

Red Wing at Minnehaha Academy **Section 4A team semifinals**

Ellsworth vs. Amery, 4:15 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament, 10 a.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Winona, 5 p.m.

Z-M vs. Cannon Falls, 4 p.m.

Goodhue vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

Ellsworth vs. Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City vs. Boyceville, 5 p.m.

Z-M at Pine Island, 7 p.m.

Track and field

Ellsworth at New Richmond invite, 4:15 p.m.

