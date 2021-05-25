Baseball
Red Wing at Rochester Century, 5 p.m.
Goodhue vs. Cotter, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Boyceville, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament, 10 a.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Minnehaha Academy **Section 4A team semifinals**
Ellsworth vs. Amery, 4:15 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Big Nine Conference tournament, 10 a.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Winona, 5 p.m.
Z-M vs. Cannon Falls, 4 p.m.
Goodhue vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Boyceville, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Pine Island, 7 p.m.
Track and field
Ellsworth at New Richmond invite, 4:15 p.m.
