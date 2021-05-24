Baseball
Lake City vs. Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Z-M at Triton, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Colfax, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Boys’ golf
Ellsworth at MBC Championship, 9 a.m.
Lake City and PIZM at Cannon Falls, 1 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Lake City, 4:30 p.m. **Section 4A team playoffs**
Girls’ golf
Lake City and PIZM at Cannon Falls, 1 p.m.
Softball
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Colfax, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
Z-M at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Somerset, 5 p.m.
