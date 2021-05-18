Baseball
Red Wing at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Z-M vs. Lourdes, 5 p.m.
Lake City vs. Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Prescott, 5 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Hastings, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Eau Claire Regis, 4:15 p.m.
Lake City at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Lake City and PIZM at Pine Island Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Softball
Z-M vs. Le Sueur-Henderson, 4 p.m.
Goodhue vs. West Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Red Wing (boys) at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Red Wing (girls) at Austin, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at St. Croix Central, 4:15 p.m.
Z-M at Chatfield, 4:30 p.m.
