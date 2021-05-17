Baseball
Lake City vs. Byron, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. Amery, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Durand, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing and Lake City at The Jewel, 2 p.m.
Ellsworth at Osceola invite, 2 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Jordan, 5 p.m.
Z-M vs. Lake City, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth vs. River Falls, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Durand, 5 p.m.
Goodhue vs. Mabel-Canton, 4:30 p.m.
