Baseball
Ellsworth vs. Somerset, 4 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing and PIZM at Lake City Golf Course, 2 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Northfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Lake City and PIZM at Dodge Country Club, 2 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Northfield, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Red Wing (girls) home quad, 4 p.m.
Red Wing (boys) at Rochester Mayo quad, 4:30 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Mondovi invite, 4 p.m.
