Baseball
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing home quad at Mississippi National, 1:30 p.m.
Ellsworth home invite, 1 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Lake City vs. Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Mankato invite, 2 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 2 p.m.
Softball
Lake City vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City vs. Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
