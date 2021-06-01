Baseball
Red Wing vs. Faribault, 5 p.m. **Section 1AAA playoffs**
Elmwood/Plum City at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing, Lake City and PIZM at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, 8 a.m. **Section 1AA tournament**
Ellsworth at WIAA Regional in Somerset, 9 a.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Section 4A individual tournament
Girls’ golf
Red Wing, Lake City and PIZM at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, 12:30 p.m. **Section 1AA tournament**
Softball
Red Wing vs. Jordan, 4 p.m. **Section 1AAA playoffs**
Goodhue vs. Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m. **Section 4A playoffs**
Lake City at Cotter, 5 p.m. **Section 1AA playoffs**
Ellsworth at Osceola, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Elk Mound, 5 p.m.
