Sports RTSA

Baseball

Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Lake City vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5 p.m.

Goodhue at Byron, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Red Wing at Owatonna, 10 a.m.

Boys’ tennis

Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ golf

Red Wing at Winona, 10 a.m.

Softball

Red Wing vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

Lake City at Byron, 5 p.m.

Ellsworth at Amery, 5 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Lake City home triangular, 4:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville quad, 4:30 p.m.

Elmwood/Plum City at Durand invite, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you