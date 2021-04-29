Baseball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
Lake City vs. Rochester Lourdes, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Byron, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Red Wing at Owatonna, 10 a.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Winona, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Winona, 10 a.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Byron, 5 p.m.
Ellsworth at Amery, 5 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Colfax, 5 p.m.
Track and field
Lake City home triangular, 4:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville quad, 4:30 p.m.
Elmwood/Plum City at Durand invite, 4 p.m.
