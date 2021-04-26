Boys golf
Red Wing home triangular, 2 p.m. at Red Wing Golf Course
Ellsworth at Prescott quad, 1 p.m.
Lake City home quad, 2 p.m. at Mount Frontenac Golf Course
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Farmington, 10 a.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing home triangular, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake City vs. Goodhue, 4:30 p.m. (doubleheader)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.