Baseball
Red Wing vs. Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Byron, 5 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing at Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Rochester Century, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Lake City vs. Pine Island, 5 p.m.
Track & field
Lake City at Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Byron, 4:30 p.m.
