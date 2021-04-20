Baseball
Red Wing at Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Goodhue vs. Randolph, 5 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Lake City vs. Byron/Kasson-Mantorville/Stewartville, 1 p.m.
Boys’ tennis
Red Wing vs. Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
Lake City vs. Stewartville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ golf
Red Wing at Owatonna, 2:30 p.m.
Lake City vs. Byron/Kasson-Mantorville/Stewartville, 1 p.m.
Softball
Red Wing vs. Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Red Wing (boys) at Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.
Red Wing (girls) at Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.
