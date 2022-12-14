Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation this evening will give way to snow overnight. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible overnight tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&