Fresh off a two-game sweep, Zumbrota-Mazeppa was tasked with No. 6 ranked Cotter on Thursday in a tough early-season test for the Cougars. Z-M was up to the challenge though and defeated the Ramblers, 11-7.
Despite the four-run lead Z-M held at the end of the game, it was Cotter up early as it scored four runs in the first inning. The first four batters that Z-M starting pitcher Sarah Mensink faced all came around to score, but she settled in after that and only allowed three runs the rest of the way.
The Cougars for their part scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and five in the third to put them in the lead. Z-M added two more runs in the seventh inning for good measure although they weren’t needed for the victory.
By the end of the game, four home runs were hit between the two teams — the Cougars responsible for three of them. Also of note, Avery Steffen ended the game with four hits, putting her at 10-for-12 to start the season.
Pitching stats: Mensink pitched all seven innings and surrendered seven runs on six hits. She struck out two and walked four batters.
Batting stats: Steffen (4 H, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 2B), Lola Wagner (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 HR), Addie Voxland (2H, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1R), Mensink (2 H), Sydney Higley (2 H, 1 HR), Tenlee Magnuson (1H, 1 RBI, 1 2B)
Z-M, 3-0, next travels to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.
Elmwood/Plum City racks up 14 in win
Elmwood/Plum City’s bats are alive and well as they piled on double-digit runs in a 14-5 rout of Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe Colfax on Thursday night.
The Wolves scored two runs at the top of the first inning to grab an early lead — a lead they never relinquished even with Colfax keeping the game close through the first half of the game. With a 5-3 lead entering the fifth inning, the game was blown wide open after E/PC added four more runs to build a six-run cushion.
Colfax added one run in the fifth and seventh innings but E/PC kept piling on with five more runs in the seventh inning to close the game out.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford was charged with three earned runs on three hits through seven innings. She struck out 13 and walked two batters.
Batting stats: Ashlan Faber (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 RBI); Hailee McDonough (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB); Anna Blanford (2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB); Maggie Glaus (3 RBI, 2 H, 2 R, 1 2B); Hannah Baier (1 H, 1 2B); Courtney Bignell (2 R, 2 BB); Brooke Schwebach (3 RBI, 2 H, 1 R, 1 2B); Kenzie Bauer (2 BB, 1 R, 1 SB); Natalie Mark (2 BB, 1 R)
E/PC, 2-0, is next scheduled to travel to Boyceville on Monday.
Lake City bats stifled by Byron
Lake City was completely shut down in a road game against Byron on Thursday as the visiting Tigers lost 10-0 in five innings.
It was a complete pitching clinic put on by Byron pitcher Maddie Cocker as she struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced. Apart from a single to start the fifth inning for the Tigers, the only other time a Lake City batter put the ball in play was a groundout in the first inning.
Pitching stats: Deonna Jostock pitched 4 ⅔ innings, giving up eight earned runs on 12 hits. She struck out and walked one batter. She also allowed two home runs.
Batting stats: Elyse Dalager (1 H)
Lake City, 1-8, is next scheduled to travel to Cannon Falls on Monday.
