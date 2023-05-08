Zumbrota-Mazeppa split a doubleheader against Moose Lake, losing the first game 9-7 and winning the second game 6-5.
The Cougars led 4-0 through three innings before Moose Lake scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Camryn Kovars went 2-for-3 for the Cougars, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Melanie Raasch had three hits and an RBI.
In the second game, Moose Lake scored first and led 2-0 through three innings. The Cougars scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth to comeback and take the lead.
Raasch and Paisley Peterson were each 2-for-4 at the plate for the Cougars. Brailee Peterson had an RBI and was 2-for-3. Trinity Chapa drove in a run on a double.
Caledonia 10, LC 4
Caledonia piled on late in the game in a win over Lake City.
Resa Laqua and Allison Dykes combined to strike out two batters, allowing 10 runs on 16 hits. Christina Linderman was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Area Scores:
Randolph 15, Goodhue 0
