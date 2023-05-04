Pine Island got out to a big lead, scoring nine runs in the first inning en route to a 14-1 win in five innings over Goodhue.
The Panthers scored in each inning after their nine-run first. Goodhue was held to three hits. Ciara Callstrom went 2-for-2 while Izzy O'Reilly was 1-for-2.
Z-M 7, CF 6
Zumbrota-Mazeppa led 4-0 after the first inning, but was tied 6-6 going into the seventh. The Cougars scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Cannon Falls.
Seven players in the Cougar lineup had multi-hit games. Trinity Chappa led the way with with three hits and two RBIs. Addie Liffrig drove in a pair of runs and had two hits. Camryn Kovars also had two hits and two RBIs. Melanie Raasch, Lola Wagner, Megan Jasperson and Cora Ohm each finished with two hits.
