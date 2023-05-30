Zumbrota-Mazeppa had its season come to an end with 5-4 loss to La Crescent-Hokah in a Section 1AA elimination game.
The first-seeded Cougars were coming off a resounding 14-2 win over Blooming Prairie but were held to single runs in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Trailing 5-3 in heading into the seventh, Elizabeth Winkels singled with one out. Cora Ohm doubled, which brought the Cougars within a run. The Cougars couldn't bring in Ohm representing the tying run as they flew out twice to end the game.
Ohm, Melanie Raasch and Lola Wagner each had two hits for the Cougars. Trinity Chapa hit a solo home run that began the scoring in the second inning and gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Wagner drove in two RBIs and Raasch scored twice.
Camryn Kovars struck out two in three innings while allowing one earned run on two hits. Ohm came in to toss the next three innings, striking out five and allowing a run on five hits.
