Section 1A
Coming off back-to-back one-run victories, Goodhue again had a close game decided by a run in a Section 1A tournament game against Wabasha-Kellogg. The fourth-seeded Wildcats lost 11-10 in eight innings to No. 3 W-K. It was the second straight game that went to extra innings for Goodhue.
Much of the scoring came in the early innings. After one, W-K led 6-5 and 9-6 through three. Goodhue scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-9 lead. The Falcons tied the game, forced extras and eventually won in the eighth.
Emma Voth and Ava Wallaker each had three hits for Goodhue against the Falcons. Voth finished with four RBIs and Wallaker drove in a pair. Each had a triple. Madison Ferguson went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Goodhue then faced No. 1 Southland in an elimination game. The Wildcats had previously beaten Southland on Tuesday.
Southland got ahead early as they led 5-0 after two innings. The Rebels ended the Wildcat's season with a 10-0 win in six innings.
