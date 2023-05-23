Section 1A
Fourth-seeded Goodhue pulled off an upset of No. 1 Southland. The Wildcats won 5-4 in eight innings to advance in the Section 1A tournament.
Wildcat pitchers Madisyn Nurnberg and Emma Voth combined to strike out 12 batters.
Section 1AA
The No. 1-seeded Cougars again took care of business, winning relatively easily 9-1 over No. 5 Blooming Prairie.
Leading 3-1 in the fifth, Zumbrota-Mazeppa broke the game open. The Cougars loaded the bases pair of walks and error began the bottom of the fifth. Melanie Raasch singled in a pair of runs, then two batters later Trinity Chapa came up with a big hit, smacking a three-run home run to center to give the Cougars an 8-1 lead. A single, two walks and a walk brought home the ninth run of the game later in the inning.
Paislee Peterson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Cougars. Camryn Kovars held the Blossoms in check as she tossed a complete-game. Kovars allowed a run on four hits while striking out six.
