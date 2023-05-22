Section 1A
Rushford-Peterson scored first, but fourth-seeded Goodhue was able to score in the third and fourth innings to win 2-1 in the first round of Section 1A play.
Karli Zetah scored the first run for the Wildcats in the third. She singled to get on base, stole second easily, then advanced to third on a throwing error on a fly out to center. Zetah spent little time at third as she scored without a play with the R-P defense in a lull.
The Wildcats loaded the bases in the fourth and was able to score the go-ahead run on a walk.
Emma Voth carried the Wildcats with excellent pitching in the circle. She was able to get the fifth-seeded Trojans to swing outside the strike zone and get softly hit ground ball outs. Voth struck out eight in seven innings and allowed a run on five hits.
Section 1AA
Top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored in every inning except the first in an 11-1 win in five innings over No. 8 GMLOK.
The Cougars had a big fourth inning that blew open the game, scoring six runs to extend their lead to 10-0.
Trinity Chapa, Camryn Kovars, Megan Jasperson and Cora Ohm each had two hits for the Cougars. Melanie Raasch went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs. Kovars struck out nine in four innings, allowing no runs on three hits. Ohm came in to pitch one inning, allowing a run on one hit and a walk.
