Cannon Falls edged Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5-4, scoring late in the game to win.
The Bombers plated a run in the third and fourth, before scoring three in the fifth to take a lead. The Cougars led 2-0 since the first inning.
Camryn Kovars allowed five runs on 13 hits, two walks and struck out five in six innings in the the circle for the Cougars. Cora Ohm went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Brailee Peterson was also 2-for-3.
K-M 10, LC 0 (five innings)
Lake City was shut out by Kasson-Mantorville and held to a pair of hits.
Ella Babcock struck out 11 and walked one in the circle for the KoMets. Stevie Jostock and Adalai Benedict each had a hit for the Tigers.
