Lake City and Triton combined for 32 runs in a game filled with offense. The Tigers prevailed 19-13.
The Tigers led 15-2 going into the bottom of the fourth when Triton scored nine runs to get back into the game. Lake City was heled scoreless in just one inning.
Kylie Mann was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Tigers. She hit three home runs and drove in five RBIs. Medora Stuhr had two hits and four RBIs.
