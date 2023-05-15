Goodhue enjoyed a day of offense as the Wildcats cruised to a 20-0 win in four innings over Schaeffer Academy.
The Wildcats scored 12 runs on eight hits in the first inning. Karli Zetah led the offense with four hits, three runs, three RBIs and four stolen bases. Madison Ferguson went 3-for-4 with three runs and a pair of RBIs.
Emma Voth allowed just five hits in the circle while striking out nine.
Area Scores:
Lake City 6, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
