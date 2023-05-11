Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored seven runs in the fourth inning and and five runs in the sixth to win 17-3 in six innings over Goodhue.
Abby Opsahl drove in one of the three runs for the Wildcats. Karli Zetah went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Emma Voth pitched all six innings, striking out one.
The Cougars offense scored 17 runs on 12 hits. Trinity Chapa had one of the bigger hits of the game with a home run and three RBIs. Lola Wagner went 2-for-5 and finished with six RBIs. Cora Ohm struck out seven and walked one while holding the Wildcats to three runs on two hits.
CF 3, LC 1
Cannon Falls scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first, eventually winning 3-1 over Lake City.
Stevie Jostock drove in Lake City's only in the top of the seventh. Jostock had two hits, including a double. Allison Dykes pitched six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.
