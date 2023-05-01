Lake City rallied for four runs in the final two innings but fell short, losing 8-5 to PEM.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take an 8-1 lead.
Gracie Morrisey and Christina Linderman carried the Tiger offense with five hits combined. Linderman drove in a pair of runs and scored twice while Morrisey scored once.
Goodhue 3, L-P 0
With Emma Voth in the circle, the Wildcats had plenty of runs to defeat Lyle-Pacelli. Voth struck out 16 in a complete-game shutout.
