Avery Steffen threw a no-hitter against Lake City during Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 12-0 victory Monday. The Cougars racked up 14 hits in the win, their 11th of the season.
Z-M was quick out of the gates, scoring three runs in the first inning followed by five more in the second inning. After just one run in the third inning, the Cougars scratched across three more in the fourth inning to go up by more than 10 to end the game.
Pitching stats: Z-M — Steffen (5 IP, 14 K, 2 BB); Lake City — Deonna Jostock (4 IP, 2 K, 14 H, 4 ER)
Batting stats: Z-M — Steffen (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Lola Wagner (4 H, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 2B), Matti Stensland (2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R), Sydney Higley (4 RBI, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR), Gracie Flicek (1 H), Rianne Buck (2 H, 1 2B), Sarah Mensink (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Addie Voxland (1 R), Kailey Cooper (1 R), Maddie O’Reilly (1 R); Lake City — Jenna Brown (1 BB), Medora Sturh (1 BB)
Z-M, 11-2, returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Le Sueur-Henderson. Lake City, 5-12, is next scheduled to host Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday.
Goodhue shuts out Mabel-Canton
Two days removed from winning a pair of nonconference games, Goodhue was back at it with a 10-0 win over Mabel-Canton on Monday. The win marked the second time in three games that the Wildcats ended the game early via the 10-run rule. Monday’s win for Goodhue lasted just six innings.
Pitching stats: Emily Doerhoefer (6 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 4 H)
Batting stats: Torrie Rehder (1 2B, 2 R), Doerhoefer (1 H, 1 R), Anika Schafer (2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Karli Zetah (3 H, 2 R, 1 2B), Alandra Hinsch (1 H, 1 RBI), Karli Vieths (1 R, 1 RBI), Alivia Holst (2 H, 1 RBI), Madison Ferguson (1 H, 1 RBI), Hannah Gadient (2 RBI, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 R), Arianna Thomforde (2 RBI, 1 R, 1 H)
Goodhue, 9-3, is next scheduled to host West Lutheran on Tuesday.
E/PC’s undefeated season comes to an end
After seven wins to start the season, Elmwood/Plum City lost its first game of the season Monday — a 7-5 loss to Durand.
The score was tied 2-2 through four innings of play and were it not for three E/PC errors, Durand would have likely been facing a two-run deficit up to that point. A huge four-run fifth inning by Durand put the Panthers up for good though, despite three late runs by the Wolves.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford (7 IP, 6 K, 5 BB, 5 H, 4 ER)
Batting stats: Blanford (3 H, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 BB), Brooke Schwebach (1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Maggie Glaus (2 H), Hannah Baier (2 H, 1 RBI), Grace Hinrichs (1 H), Natalie Mark (1 H), Hailee McDonough (2 H, 2 R)
E/PC, 7-1, is next scheduled to travel to Mondovi on Thursday.
