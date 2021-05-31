Goodhue struck early and often against No. 7 seed Braham in the first round of the Section 4A softball playoffs on Monday. The No. 2 seed Wildcats put up eight runs in the first two innings as a precursor to an 11-1 rout after five innings of play.
Despite surrendering a run in the top of the first, Torrie Rehder kicked off the scoring in the bottom half of the inning for Goodhue with a two-run double. Although the Wildcats didn’t know it at the time, Rehder’s knock in just the third at bat of the game would prove to score the winning runs.
Following that at bat, an error and walk loaded the bases for Darby Miller who hit a run-scoring single. Then with two outs, Alandra Hinsch hit a two-run single to put Goodhue up 5-1 after one inning.
More of the same followed in the second inning as Hannah Gadient blasted a three-run homer to put the Wildcats up 8-1. Miller struck again in the fourth inning to drive in two-more runs with her second single of the game, before coming around to score herself later in the inning. With Goodhue up 11-1 in the fifth inning, it just needed to keep Braham off the scoreboard for one more frame to close the game out, which it accomplished with ease.
Batting stats: Emily Doerhoefer (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Karli Zetah (2 H, 1 R), Rehder (1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB), Arianna Thomforde (2 R, 1 BB), Anika Schafer (1 H, 2 R, 2 SB), Gadient (1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB), Miller (2 H, 3 RBI, 1 R), Hinsch (2 RBI, 1 H)
Goodhue, 15-5, will next face No. 6 seed Bethlehem Academy in the second round of the Section 4A playoffs. The Wildcats will host with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
