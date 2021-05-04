It’s one thing to 10-run a team in five innings. It’s another thing entirely when that results happens due to a six home-run barrage. Triton was the unfortunate fodder for Goodhue on Monday as the Wildcats smashed six home runs en route to a 17-4 win.
The Wildcats got it going early as they jumped out to a 9-2 lead after two innings. Goodhue didn’t let up either as an 11-3 lead heading into the fifth inning suddenly turned into a 17-3 rout before Triton batted in its half of the inning. The Cobras did manage one run in the bottom of the fifth but the game was well out of reach by that point.
Pitching stats: Torrie Rehder (6 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 7 H, 4 ER)
Batting stats: Anika Schafer (5 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R); Darby Miller (3 H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 HR); Rehder (2 H, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R); Alivia Holst (3 RBI, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 R)
Goodhue, 5-1, is next scheduled to host Byron on Thursday.
Elmwood/Plum City stays undefeated
Elmwood/Plum City traveled to Boyceville on Monday but the road trip wasn’t enough to derail the Wolves strong start to the season as they remained undefeated after a 9-6 win.
The Wolves jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back although the score got tighter in the middle innings. Boyceville made things interesting in the third inning with three runs to trim the deficit to 4-3 but E/PC responded in the next half inning with four runs to extend its lead to five. The Bulldogs steadily hacked away at the deficit but it was never enough to get within three runs.
Pitching stats: Anna Blanford (7 IP, 12 K, 1 BB, 9 H, 5 ER)
Batting stats: Ashlan Faber (2 R, 2 RBI, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 BB); Blanford (4 R, 3 H, 2 RBI, 1 2B); Maggie Glaus (2 SB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 2B); Hannah Baier (2 RBI, 1 H); Brooke Schwebach (1 RBI); Natalie Mark (1 RBI); Courtney Bignell (1 H); Emily Bleskacek (1 H, 1 R, 1 2B); Kenzie Bauer (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB)
E/PC, 3-0, is next scheduled to host Glenwood City on Thurdsay.
