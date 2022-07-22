Introducing the All-Southeastern Minnesota softball teams from the Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle.
Alec Hamilton, sports reporter for the Beacon, and Martin Schlegel, sports editor for the Eagle, cooperated to put together two softball teams from their respective schools: Cannon Falls, Randolph, Red Wing, Lake City, Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The head coaches were able to nominate up to three players for Player of the Year in addition to their nominations for all-area. Statistics and accomplishments were taken into account when forming all-area teams.
First Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Abby Breuer (Cannon Falls, senior, P)
Republican Eagle/Beacon Player of the Year, 2nd Team All-State in 2022, All-State Honorable Mention in 2021, 4-times All-HVL Conference and 3-times All-Section. Holds program records for career ERA (2.02), strikeouts (846), doubles in a season (13) and career doubles (32).
2022 Stats: 1.70 ERA, 239 strikeouts and a .929 fielding percentage, .485 batting average, 20 RBIs, three home runs, 13 doubles and a triple.
From head coach Tom Langfeldt: “For all the well-deserved notoriety Abby has garnered for her pitching prowess, her value as a hitter is equally impressive. Abby has played a significant part in helping bring the Cannon Falls softball program to where we are today."
Madison Burr (Cannon Falls, sophomore, 1B)
2022 Stats: .452 batting average, 17 RBIs, 18 runs scored, three home runs, eight doubles and a triple. Had an .890 fielding percentage at first base.
From head coach Tom Langfeldt: “Maddi's play at first base is the best I have seen in my 20-plus years of coaching softball. Offensively, she is just beginning to develop--lookout!"
Kayley Frenette (Cannon Falls, senior, CF)
All-State Honorable Mention, 2-times All-Conference and 2-times All-Section. Holds the program record in hits in a season (34) and tied the record for career batting average (.440).
2022 Stats: .453 batting average, 24 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and a home run. Had a perfect fielding percentage in center field.
From head coach Tom Langfeldt: “Kayley brought a lot of ‘grit’ to the Cannon Falls softball program. Having played in the shadow of Abby Breuer, she did not get the attention she deserved. An absolute stud both defensively and at the plate, Kayley is also the consummate teammate. Her ‘get after-it’ approach in practice and games has become the norm in the program."
Carly Kimmes (Randolph, sophomore, SS)
2nd Team All-State, Class A All-State Tournament Team, 1st Team All-Gopher Conference, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, Gopher Conference All-Academic Team and Randolph Rocket Team Gold Glove Award.
2022 Stats: .452 batting average, 17 RBIs, 38 runs scored, two home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, .514 OBP, .710 SLG.
From head coach Dennis Trom: “Carly is the spark plug of the Rockets for the past two years. She is an outstanding lead-off hitter with a great command of the strike zone, hits for average and power to any field, and has good speed with a high IQ on the base paths. She led the team in hits, triples, home runs, runs scored, slugging percentage, and stolen bases. She is an excellent shortstop with a good arm and great range. Carly is a great student/athlete and leader who has worked hard both on and off the field to become one of the best softball players in the state.”
Kennedy Knopp (Red Wing, junior, C)
2022 Stats: .426 batting average, 29 hits, three doubles, three triples, team-high 27 RBIs.
Notes: Seemingly always at the plate when the Wingers needed a run, Knopp drove in at least three RBIs in a single game five times this season. A solid defender behind the plate.
Amira Ramstad (Red Wing, senior, P/1B)
Academic All-State.
2022 Stats: .406 batting average, 26 hits, four doubles, one triple, team-high seven home runs, 16 RBIs, 4.99 ERA in the circle, 66 strikeouts in 47 ⅔ innings.
Notes: Was the senior leader in the dugout and on the field. Had her best season in terms of power at the plate and led the Wingers in home runs.
Carter Raymond (Randolph, freshman, P)
1st Team All-State, Class A All-State Tournament Team, 1st Team All-Gopher Conference, Section 4A All-Tournament Team, Gopher Conference All-Academic Team and Randolph Rocket Team MVP.
2022 Stats: Pitching record of 22-4, 170 innings pitched, 1.56 ERA, 257 strikeouts, .455 batting average, 20 RBIs, eight runs scored, 13 doubles, .533 OBP, .623 SLG.
From head coach Dennis Trom: “Carter had big shoes to fill this year and stepped up in a huge way. She moved from third base on the undefeated 2021 State Championship team to replacing 3-time All-State pitcher Morgyn Otte. It was her first time in the circle and she had an amazing year, leading Randolph to the Gopher Conference Co-Championship, Section 4A title and 3rd place in the Class A State Tournament. She has good velocity and great control of her four pitches. Carter not only dominated on the mound but she also produced at the plate, leading the team in batting avg, doubles, on-base percentage and was second on the team in RBI's. Despite only being a freshman Carter became one of the team’s leaders on and off the field with her hard work and dedication to the sport.”
Anika Schafer (Goodhue, senior, SS/3B)
Academic All-State, All-HVL Conference, All-Section 1A, Team MVP.
2022 Stats: .387 batting average, 62 at bats, 24 hits, one homerun, team high 21 RBIs.
From head coach Kimberly Lundak: “Anika was a great team captain and teammate. She was always striving to improve and was a solid defensive player whether she was at third base or shortstop.”
Bri Tix (Red Wing, sophomore, P/1B)
2022 Stats: .432 batting average, 32 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs, 4.07 ERA in the circle, 60 strikeouts in 87 ⅔ innings.
Notes: Leadoff hitter all season for the Wingers. Hit the ball hard and ran the bases aggressively which allowed her to score 25 runs and give the rest of the lineup RBI opportunities. Took over the majority of the pitching duties toward the end of the season.
Second Team
(Listed in alphabetical order)
Elle Brandt (Red Wing, senior, SS)
2022 Stats: .261 batting average, 18 hits, seven doubles, 16 RBIs.
Notes: The best fielding shortstop with excellent range in the conference and was another senior leader on the field and in the dugout. Brandt scored 24 runs batting second in the Winger lineup.
Emily Doerhoefer (Goodhue, senior, P/SS)
Academic All-State, All-HVL Conference.
2022 Stats: 72 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts, .236 batting average, 72 at bats, 17 hits, 10 RBIs.
From head coach Kimberly Lundak: “Emily was a reliable pitcher for our team. When she wasn’t pitching she was a supportive infielder no matter where we put her. Great team captain!”
Izzy Pagel (Cannon Falls, junior, SS)
All-HVL Conference and All-Section this season. Set a program record for most at-bats in a season (85).
2022 Stats: .365 batting average, 25 runs scored, 12 RBIs, nine doubles and a triple. Had a fielding percentage of .843 at shortstop.
From head coach Tom Langfeldt: “Izzy's offensive numbers would be more impressive, but she was put in the lead-off spot. Her approach at the plate keeps improving. She is a solid glove with terrific range and the captain of the infield."
Lindsay Sundby (Randolph, senior, 1B)
2nd Team All-Gopher Conference, Section 4A All-Tournament Team and Gopher Conference All-Academic Team.
2022 Stats: .307 batting average, 20 RBIs, 21 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple.
From head coach Dennis Trom: “Lindsay was a steady force both offensively and defensively on the team this year. She stepped in this year after limited playing time last year and became one of the best at her position. She was very solid at the plate and always seemed to come up with a clutch hit when needed. She did a great job in the field making many outstanding plays. Lindsay is a great student/athlete who led the team by doing whatever was needed to make the season successful.”
Karli Zetah (Goodhue, junior, C/IF)
HVL All Conference Honorable Mention, 2023 team captain
2022 Stats: .352 batting average, 71 at-bats, 25 hits, 8 RBIs, 23 stolen bases.
From head coach Kimberly Lundak: “Karli is a solid catcher no matter which of our pitchers is in the circle. Very knowledgeable about the game and situations.”
