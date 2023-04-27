Softball RTSA

Trailing 3-0 for most of the game, Goodhue rallied in the sixth and seventh innings to win their first game of the season, 4-3 over Lourdes Thursday evening.

The Wildcats scored twice in each of the final innings for the walk-off victory.

Emma Voth held the Lourdes in check after the Eagles scored three runs in the second. Voth struck out seven and allowed three hits in a complete-game effort. Karli Zetah and Madisyn Nurnberg each had a hit and an RBI. Izzy O’Reilly, Shelby Vogel, Zetah and Nurnberg each scored a run.

