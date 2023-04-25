Softball RTSA

Lake City had the offense going in a 13-6 win over Lourdes. The Tigers trailed heading into the bottom of the third inning 5-2. In the sixth, the Tigers broke the game open with a six-run inning.

Medora Stuhr and Adalai Benedict each led the Tigers with three hits. Benedict drove in three RBIs, while Stuhr scored three runs. Stevie Jostock was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Kylie Mann had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Z-M 4, Cotter 1 (eight innings)

A pitcher's duel between Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cotter needed extra innings to decide a winner. The Cougars scored four runs to finally break through and break a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth.

Cotter scored in the bottom half of the eighth but was denied a comeback by Cougar pitcher Camryn Kovars. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed the single run on six hits in a complete-game win.

Cora Ohm and Elizabeth Winkels each had two hits for the Cougars.

