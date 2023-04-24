Softball RTSA

Goodhue and Cannon Falls were in the pitchers duel for most of the game. The Bombers finally broke through in the fifth inning on their way to a 5-0 win.

In the fifth, the Bombers scored three runs. They added a pair in the sixth. Falon Hepola scored twice for Cannon Falls. Ally Pagel and Izy Pagel each drove in two RBIs.

Ally Pagel held the Wildcats off the scoreboard in a complete-game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Wildcat pitcher Emma Voth stuck out six and allowed one earned run on nine hits in six innings.

