Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and Stearns Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions remain favorable through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 683.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 715 PM CDT Monday was 683.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend. The crests north of Winona will likely occur somewhere between April 25 and April 27, from Trempealeau Dam and Genoa Dam between April 26 and 28, and for the remainder of the area between April 28 and May 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 19 ft. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 04/18/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Monday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&