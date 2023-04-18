ZMCougarsLogo_RTSA

Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised to a 15-0 win in four innings over Lourdes.

Cougars pitcher Cora Ohm held the Lourdes to three hits while the offense scored in each half inning. Ohm tallied four strikeouts.

The Cougar offense ended with 14 hits. Seven different players scored a run. Five different players had at least two hits, including Ohm who was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Melanie Raasch was 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs. Addie Liffrig drove in three runs on two hits and Trinity Chapa had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times.

