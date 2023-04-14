Lake City held a two-run lead but Pine Island erased that in the top of the third inning on their way to an 11-5 win.
The Panthers scored six times in the third to regain the lead after scoring in the top of the first before the Tigers had a three-run bottom half.
Kylie Mann led the Tigers offense with a pair of hits, including a home run. She drove in three RBIs and scored twice.
Z-M 11, Concordia Academy 3 (five innings)
Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored in each inning as the offense piled up 11 runs on 11 hits and four Concordia errors.
While Camryn Kovars was again effective in the circle for the Cougars, allowing a run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts, she was also clutch at the plate. Kovars led the team with four RBIs, going 2-for-3.
Addie Liffrig and Megan Jasperson each had two hits for the Cougars and Lola Wagner scored three runs.
