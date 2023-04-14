Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 677.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening and continue rising to 683.2 feet Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.1 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam affecting Adams and Juneau Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will continue to increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 17.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 04/12/1997. &&