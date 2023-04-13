Byron got on the scoreboard early and remained comfortably ahead in an eventual 16-0 win in five innings over Goodhue.
The Bears opened the scoring with a nine-run first inning, then scored four more in the second. Talli Berhens and Macy Borowski combined to strike out 13 Goodhue batters without allowing a hit.
