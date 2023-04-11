Goodhue was able to make more contact than in their previous loss, but not enough as they fell 8-3 to Bethlehem Academy.
Wildcat pitcher Emma Voth allowed four earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out nine her first outing in the circle.
Bethlehem Academy had two big innings, scoring three runs in the third and four more in the fifth.
Z-M 10, Stewartville 2
The Tigers outhit Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9-6 but the Cougars were able to have a disciplined approach at the plate, working nine walks.
Camryn Kovars allowed two runs and was able to avoid the big inning in the circle for the Cougars. She struck out five in a complete-game win.
Kovars drove in two runs and hit a home run to lead the Cougars at the plate. Melanie Raasch also drove in a pair while Trinity Chapa and Cora Ohm each scored twice.
