Boys
Lake City settled for a tie with Kasson-Mantorville, 1-1, on Thursday.
The Tigers got a goal from Thomas Brand off an assist by Adrian Lopez-Ramirez.
Girls
Kasson-Mantorville scored twice in each half to pull away with a 4-1 win over PIZM Thursday night.
Delaney Awe scored all four of K-M's goals. Makenzie Carrier assisted on two of them.
Meta Schutte scored the lone PIZM goal in the second half with an assist from Elena Hartung. Goalkeeper Ava Knott made one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.