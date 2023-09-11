Girls Soccer
PIZM and Dover-Eyota each scored in the second half. Neither team was able to claim the victory as the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Each goalie made five saves. Elena Hartung scored the lone PIZM goal and was assisted by Caroline Sims.
Area Scores:
Cotter 3, Lake City (Boys)
