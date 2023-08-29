Boys
Lake City came up short, losing 5-2 to Lourdes.
Benny Lopez and Alex Oliver each scored for the Tigers. Thomas Brand assisted on Lopez's goal. Holeger Ramirez-Lopez recorded an assist on Oliver's goal.
Girls
PIZM picked up their first win of the season, earning a 2-0 victory over Cannon Falls.
Elena Hartung and Caroline Sems powered the Wildcats past the Bombers, each scoring in the second half.
Lourdes 9, Lake City 1
The Eagles soured ahead thanks to a six-point night by Rose Otto, who had three goals for the hat trick and three assists, in a lopsided game.
Nadia Bretton scored twice for Lourdes.
Bailey Earnest-Miller had the lone goal of the game for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.