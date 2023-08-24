Boys
The Lake City boys soccer team fell short of a win, losing 2-0 to St. Charles Thursday evening in the team’s first game of the season.
Individual statistics were unavailable.
Lake City returns to action Saturday at Caledonia.
Girls
The Lake City girls team lost 8-1 to St. Charles-Lewiston-Altura in their first game of the season Thursday night.
The Tigers fell behind 4-1 in the first half as SCLA added four more goals in the second. Araceli White recorded the hat trick with three goals while also assisting on a pair of goals.
Bailey Earnest-Miller scored the lone Tiger goal in the first half.
Lake City next faces Cotter in Winona on Saturday.
