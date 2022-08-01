Two Red Wing graduates and a handful of Lake City natives completed three rounds in the MGA Women’s Amatuer Championship. The three-round event began on Wednesday at Rochester Golf and Country Club.
Last year’s winner, Red Wing’s Sophia Yoemans, tied with fellow Red Wing grad Leah Herzog for 11th place. Each had a three-round score of 229 with Yoemans shooting a 76 in both rounds and Herzog firing a 75 and a 77. The two then shot a 77 in the final round.
Yoemans, a current University of Missouri golfer, bounced back from two of her four bogeys in the first round with a pair of birdies. She shot a 41 on the front nine to begin her second round then shot level par-35 on the back with a birdie on the 13th to erase a bogey on the 10th. Yoemans was at even-par after making a birdie on the 12th. She had a string of 10 consecutive pars after a bogey to begin the third round. She then had four bogeys and a double-bogey to close out the round.
Herzog, a member of the University of Minnesota women’s team, ended the first round with a fairly clean scorecard, recording just four bogeys and making par on every other hole. She had back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes, but came back with a birdie on the fourth. From there, Herzog made par on nine of the remaining 14 holes. She settled in after three bogeys to begin the third round with a birdie on the fifth.
Lake City’s Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 226. She played consistently across the three days, shooting a 38 on the front nine in all three rounds. In the first and second round, Windhorst-Knudsen was able to bounce back from a double-bogey in the first and bogey in the second on the 14th hole with a birdie on the 15th.
Lexi Geolat, Lake City and NDSU grad, ended in a tie for 28th place with a score of 240. Her lowest 18-hole score came in the third round where she fired a 77 by having her lowest front nine score of the championship. Geolat birdied the second hole and had four pars on her way to a front nine score of 39 in the final round. She had another birdie on the 12th and four more pars to end her final round. Geolat had two birdies in the second round and a back nine score of 37 which helped her finish with an 80 and 163 through 36 holes.
Fellow Lake City graduate and NDSU golfer Ava Wallerich shot a 245, putting her in a tie for 39th place. Wallerich made par on nine holes during her first round. Along the way she birdied the par-5 6th. She played a steady back nine in the second round with six pars and three bogeys after shooting a 44 on the front. Again in the third round, Wallerich had a better back nine score. She finished with five pars and four bogeys on her way to a final round score of 82.
Mara Rothgarn, Lake City graduate and current Winona State golfer, ended in a tie for 56th place after three rounds with a score of 256. She made five pars and 11 bogeys in the first round, then had four pars and a birdie on the par-5 12th in the second round. Her best score came in the final round when shot an 81. Rothgarn made birdie on the seventh hole and four pars in the back nine to finish off the final round.
Lake City’s Ella Matzke also tied for 56st place. Matzke shot a 47 on the front nine in both the first and second round. She then was able to close out the final nine with a 42 in the first round and a 40 in the second round, collecting 10 pars on the back nine in the two rounds combined. Her best came in the final round on Friday as Matzke shot an 80. She had 11 pars in her final round and shot a 3-over-par 38 in the back nine.
