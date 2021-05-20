The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys’ golf team has been on a roll this season, winning all five of the competitions it has participated in. The latest win for the Wildcats came Thursday in Cannon Falls as PIZM shot 317 to finish ahead of second-place Stewartville by 21 strokes.
Byron took third place with 347 and Lake City was one shot behind to take fourth place. Rochester Lourdes finished fifth with 361.
Leading the way for PIZM was Anders Larson with 74 to take second place overall. Behind him were Michael Scripture with 78 and matching scores of 82 from Jacob Smith and Collin Fogarty. Joseph Scripture was the fifth PIZM golfer with an 89.
For the Tigers, Noah Wallerich was the top golfer with an 83, followed by matching 87s from Braxton Berlin and Tate Gnotke.
PIZM and Lake City return to action Monday with a return trip to Cannon Falls.
