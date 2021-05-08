Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa was the runaway winner at its home invite Friday with a team score of 318. The next closest team to the Wildcats was Lourdes, which was 22 shots behind. Byron was 32 shots back in third place.
The team’s overall success could largely be attributed to four PIZM golfers finishing inside the top five. Jacob Smith led the way with 77 to take medalist honors, while Joseph Scripture took second with 79. Anders Larson tied for third with 80, while Michael Scripture was fifth with 82. Collin Fogarty and Oliver Vargas didn’t have their scores count towards the team’s result, but both finished in the top 15 overall. Fogarty hit 86 to take eighth, while Vargas was 12th with 89.
PIZM is next scheduled to compete Tuesday at Lake City Golf Course.
PIZM girls takes third
PIZM narrowly missed out of placing in one of the top two spots at its home invite Friday as the Wildcats scored 431 — three points off second-place Stewartville. Byron won the meet with a team score of 378.
Although PIZM trailed meet winner Byron by 53 shots, the Wildcats had one golfer finish inside the top 10 and three more inside the top 15. Ashley Pederson led the way for PIZM with 104 to tie for seventh place. Olivia Cordes placed 11th with 107, while Neva Anderson tied for 12th with 109 and Gretta Anderson took 15th with 111.
PIZM is next scheduled to compete at Dodge Country Club on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.