After playing second fiddle to Red Wing in the section for the past few years, Lake City finally broke through with a Section 1AA championship Wednesday at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona. The Tigers entered the second day of the tournament with a 41-shot lead on Byron and only increased that gap as play continued.
Lake City won the section with a two-day score of 698 — 63 shots better than second-place Byron and 73 ahead of third-place Red Wing. As a team, the Tigers shot 352 on day two — 22 ahead of its next closest competitor.
The accolades didn’t end there however, as Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen finished as the medalist with a two-day score of 163. She shot 82 on the first day and 81 on day two. Molly Kennedy also had a terrific tournament, taking third place with 170. On Tuesday Kennedy shot 81, while she hit 89 on Wednesday. Behind the top two Tigers were Ella Matzke in seventh with 178 (90-88) and Emma Berge in 13th with 188 (94-94). Completing the lineup for Lake City were Mattie Mears with 194 to tie for 16th and Brooke Bee with 199 to tie for 19th.
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa golf team also participated in the tournament, taking sixth place with a two-day score of 827. Leading that group was Alexis Knott in 21st with a two-day score of 203, followed by Gretta Anderson with 205 to tie for 22nd, Olivia Cordes in 28th (210) and Anna Cylkowski in a tie for 29th (215).
Next up for Lake City will be the State Class AA girls’ golf tournament scheduled for June 15-16 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Boys
PIZM boys golfers win section
With a season full of first-place results, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa hit the peak on Wednesday with a Section 1AA boys’ golf championship to show for its continued improvement all season long. The Wildcats won the section title with a two-day score of 626 at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona.
PIZM was the model of consistency throughout the spring and that trend carried over to this week as the Wildcats’ hit 314 on the second day and 312 in the first round of the tournament. The team score was consistent with what PIZM had scored throughout the season and was a necessary component to its victory as Stewartville was just five shots off the lead.
The gap between second-place Stewartville and third-place La Crescent-Hokah was much wider though at 29 shots. So the tournament was really a battle between the Wildcats and Tigers. On its end, Stewartville entered the final day of the tournament four shots down but couldn’t find a way to cut into that deficit.
Individually, PIZM was led by Anders Larson who tied for second place with a two-day score of 151. He shot 74 in the first round and 77 in the second. Behind Larson, were brothers Michael and Joseph Scripture in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Michael shot 155 (79-76) while Joseph hit 157 (75-82). Jake Smith finished fourth among PIZM golfers with 165 (86-79) to tie for 13th, followed by Collin Fogarty in 17th with 166 (84-82).
Lake City participated in the first round of the tournament but was knocked out after taking sixth place with a team score of 348. The Tigers were led by Noah Wallerich’s 10th-place finish with a 162. Lake City had only one other golfer crack the top 25 as Tate Gnotke took 22nd with 171.
Panthers advance to sectionals
Occupying the middle ground for the majority of the season, Ellsworth entered the regional tournament at Bristol Ridge in Somerset with a chance at advancing to sectionals as well as a chance its season could be over. The Panthers opted for the former after shooting 358 as a team Tuesday to advance to the sectional tournament set for next week.
Ellsworth’s team score of 358 was good enough for fourth place in the region — also the final spot available to make the cut to sections. Behind the Panthers in fifth place was Barron with 390 — a gap larger than between Ellsworth and second-place Amery.
St. Croix Central won the region with a score of 317, followed by Amery (336) and Osceola (350).
Individually for Ellsworth, Ethan Oricchio led the way with an 82 to tie for fifth place. Trey Wittenberg also cracked the top 10 with an 85 to tie for eighth. Ellsworth’s two other points scorers were Nick White with 95 to tie for 19th and Vinny Young with 96 to tie for 21st.
Nick Mueller of St. Croix Central was the medalist with a 72.
Next up for Ellsworth is the Division 2 sectionals scheduled for June 8-9 at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.
